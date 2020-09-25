CONRAD ANTHONY NAEGLE
"73 Years Young"
Conrad Anthony Naegle, "Crow", passed away peacefully at the University of Utah, after a short stay. He was born on a cold day in December to George and Lorraine Naegle in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Shari Bangerter in 1963; he will be lovingly remembered by his "knock out wife" of 57 years.
Conrad was a self made man who was not only skilled but self taught in many trades. He was a remarkable man who loved his family and would do anything for them and would never back down from a fight.., but this was a battle he could not win. Conrad was a noble man and a problem solver who never gave up until a solution was found. In the poorest of health he continued to battle on and reflected this work ethic to the end. He was always there to lift us up. He was loud, stubborn and as tough as nails, but his heart was even bigger than his personality. He loved to keep things simple and genuine. Our Father taught us to live life with grace and integrity.
He is survived by his wife Shari; his children LeAnn (Brian) Quinn, Shaun (Shannon) Naegle; grandchildren, Katelyn, Matthew, and Brady Quinn, Dominick and Kelsie Naegle, Mandy Bone, Debra Anderson; and 3 great grandchildren; brother, Larry Naegle; brother-in- law Bob Bangerter, brother and sister-in-law Steve and Betty Bangerter; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a myriad of friends that were like family to him. He was preceded in death by his sons Marty and Cory Naegle, and grandson Shea Naegle; his parents and siblings.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to those who cared for our father and made his passing as comfortable as possible. Sadly the family recognizes that due to Covid-19 there will not be a formal gathering. We ask you to love and hold your loved ones tight.., tomorrow is never promised.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Conrad's name, the family believes in the program at the The Red Barn Academy in Farmington, Utah, 1200 W. Red Barn Lane, Farmington, UT. 84025 or use the link https://redbarnfarms.org
where donations can be made. This obituary will also be appearing in the Davis Clipper on October 2, 2020.
Go Utes! Go Jazz! and that's the "True Story."