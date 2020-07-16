Constance "Connie" Ann (Michael) McClain
Age 80, of Monroeville, formerly of Greensburg passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 57 years to Richard J. McClain. Loving mother of Theodore (wife, Kathleen), William, Daniel (wife, Michelle), and Jonathan McClain; adored grandmother of Jessica, Margaret, Kimberly, Corey and Matthew McClain; sister of Alice (late husband, Steve) Nishnick, Fred (wife, Brenda) Michael, and her late twin brother, Carl (late wife, Pat) Michael; aunt of Shane, Beth, and Janine Michael, Chris, Amy, and Brandon Nishnik, and Conrad Michael; sister-in-law of George Ann (wife, June) McClain and the late Cathy (late husband, Larry) Barker. Connie was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with an education degree. She volunteered at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church as a member of the church council and the bell choir. Connie was a member of the Monroeville Arts Council and the Monroeville Historical Society where she was best known for baking bread during the Heritage Festival. She was an avid birdwatcher and traveler who had a passion for photography for which she won numerous awards. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747) where a memorial service will be held Sunday, 1 PM with Pastor Bob Schaefer, officiating. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
, 404 First St., Heidelberg, PA 15106 or to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Choir, 4503 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
