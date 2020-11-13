Menu
Constance Small
1923 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1923
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Rose Of Lima
Constance Small's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Constance in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
