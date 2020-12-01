Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Constant Skaluba
1922 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1922
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Constant Skaluba's passing at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Clarks Summit, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Constant in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania 18411
Dec
5
Interment
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Davis Street, Scranton, Pennsylvania 18505
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.