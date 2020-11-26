Menu
Consuelo Juarez
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1931
DIED
January 1, 2020
Consuelo Juarez's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Mortuary Inc in Seguin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer Mortuary and Cremations
1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155
Nov
27
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Palmer Mortuary and Cremations
1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Mortuary Inc
