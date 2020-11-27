Menu
Cora Crane
1923 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1923
DIED
October 9, 2020
Cora Crane's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville in Martinsville, IL .

Published by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greenwell Funeral Home
30 N Washington St, Martinsville, Illinois 62442
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Greenwell Funeral Home
30 N Washington St, Martinsville, Illinois 62442
Funeral services provided by:
Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville
