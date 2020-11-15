Menu
Cord Jenkins
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1963
DIED
November 11, 2020
Cord Jenkins's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cord in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.

Published by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
