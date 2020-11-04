Cornelia Ann Kelly
The world lost a beautiful soul, our Mom, Cornelia Ann Kelly, on November 2, 2020. Mom was born on December 2, 1938 in Roanoke, Va. She was a devoted wife to Richard, whom she has joined in heaven. She was a loving mother to Arnold, Cindy, and Gerald who miss her terribly.
Mom is survived by her children, Arnold (his wife Ginger), Cindy (her husband Earl), and Gerald (his wife Elizabeth). She is also blessed with grandchildren; Christopher (wife, Kate), Matthew (wife, Christy), Cathy (husband, Steve), Jenni, Ryan (wife, Megan), Samantha (husband, Jimmy), James, Olivia and Krystal. Mom's great grandchildren count continues to grow, but she truly loved her little ones; Destiny, Tasey, Avery, Josh, Jack, Ave Kate, Naomi, Madeline, Anna, Chase, Logan, Journey, Austin, and Will.
Mom and dad were very close to their family in Virginia and Delaware. Mom is survived by her brother Bob. Sadly, Mom and Uncle Bob lost their only brother Arnold Lee and their parents, Elisha Barnard and Vivan Blanche when mom was very young. Thankfully, Bob has always been present in mom's life, he even gave sister away at her wedding to dad on February 1, 1957. Mom has also been blessed throughout her life with a multitude of cousins and aunts who played a significant role in the wonderful person she became. Many were there to greet her in heaven, her cousins, Rushie, Rebecca, Freda, Elizabeth, and their families along with Uncle Wallace and Aunt Nancy and family in Virginia that are very dear to us. Mom was especially close to all of them.
Our mom is known and remembered not only for her truly caring, and thoughtful ways, but for her infectious laugh. You always knew where she was by her laughter. She made friends wherever she traveled. Mom and dad loved their friends dearly, especially their friends at Mountain View Baptist Church and at Management Training Corporation (MTC), where mom worked for many years.
Our family would also like to thank the wonderful staff of Fairfield Village for their loving care of Mom for the last nine years and Inspiration Hospice for their tender care. How blessed we have been to have them in our lives. The staff at Fairfield Village have become an extended part of our family and they hold a special place in our hearts.
No one will ever love us like our mom did. Whatever problems we had, she solved. Whatever triumphs we had, she celebrated them. She was always there to take care of our needs. However, when Alzheimer's sadly clouded mom's mind, we were there to help her continue to live life to the fullest in spite of the challenges, to celebrate her triumphs and to always take care of her needs, just as she did for us for so many years. What a joy and privilege it has been to be there for her.
Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Mom at Mountain View Baptist Church at 2585 E Highway 193, Layton, UT 84040 on Saturday November 7, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, Utah.
Flowers can be sent to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041 or in lieu of followers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
in Mom's name.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.