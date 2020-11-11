Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cornelius Nicholson
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1937
DIED
November 4, 2020
Cornelius Nicholson's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cornelius in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227
Nov
13
Graveside service
12:45p.m.
Eastlawn Cemetery
1340 Woodland Ave, Columbus, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 11, 2020