Cornelius Sheehan
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1933
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Milton Cemetery
United States Army
Cornelius Sheehan's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cornelius in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Agatha Church
, Milton, Massachusetts
