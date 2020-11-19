Menu
Cornelius Zolicoffer
1984 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1984
DIED
November 10, 2020
Cornelius Zolicoffer's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cornelius in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
True Bible Baptist Church
4101 Amherst St, Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
True Bible Baptist Church
4101 Amherst St, Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
