Coy Wilson's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paine Funeral Home - Orwell in Orwell, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Coy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paine Funeral Home - Orwell website.
Published by Paine Funeral Home - Orwell on Dec. 1, 2020.
