Craig Leroy Brown passed away October 11, 2020 in Ogden Utah. He was born January 24, 1953 to Murl Brown and Arlene Hall in Mobile, Alabama.



He was a truck driver and served in the United States Air Force.



Craig is survived by his wife Sheryl, and friends Kim Stewart and Mary Carroll.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.