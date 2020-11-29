Menu
Craig Griffith
1968 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1968
DIED
November 21, 2020
Craig Griffith's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon, PA 17042
Nov
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
875 Academy Drive, Lebanon , Pennsylvania
Nov
27
Burial
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery
, Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
