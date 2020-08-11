Craig Walter Sorensen



January 12, 1952 ~ August 5, 2020







Craig Walter Sorensen, 68 years old, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at George E. Wahlen VA Home.



Craig was born January 12, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to the late Walter and Clara Mann Sorensen.



Craig served as a Marine in the Vietnam War and was very proud to have done so. Craig enjoyed collecting guns and sharing that with his grandkids Journii and Jaxton. He was employed at Hill Air Force Base where he worked for 35 years before retiring. Craig had a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and was unable to do many of the things he enjoyed.



"God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So he wrapped his arms around you, And whispered, "Come unto me" You didn't deserve what you went through, And so he gave you rest. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best." Author Unknown



Craig is survived by his daughter, Amanda(J.P.); his grandchildren, Journii and Jaxton; and his brother, Scott Sorensen.



Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



We would like to thank all of the Nurses, CNA's and staff at the George E Wahlen VA Home for the great care they took of Craig.



In lieu of flowers please give donations to the VA Home.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.