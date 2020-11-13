Menu
Creola Richard
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1928
DIED
November 6, 2020
Creola Richard's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, KY .

Published by Talbott Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cave Springs Cemetery
hwy 734, Albany, Kentucky 42602
Funeral services provided by:
Talbott Funeral Home
