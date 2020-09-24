Cris D Porter



July 28, 1952 ~ September 20, 2020







Cris D Porter was born in St. Benedict Hospital, Ogden, Utah, on July 28, 1952 to Corinne Jones Porter and Douglas H. Campbell. He was later adopted by his step-father, John Porter and the family moved to the Bay Area in California for John's studies. Cris spent every summer in Ogden with his beloved grandparents, Stanley and Louise Jones. During those summers, he had great adventures with his Evans and Cowley cousins, whom he treasured as his siblings.



Cris passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020 after a long battle with laryngeal cancer. He is survived by his two children, son Jodiah S. Porter; daughter Hannah Porter; two grandsons, Joseph Anthony Porter and Corbin Marshall Moore; his sister, Cindy Porter; his mother, Corinne Porter; and his father, John Porter.



During the Vietnam War, Cris served with distinction in the Navy on the USS Ogden. He returned home to resume his studies, graduating from Sonoma State University with a degree in archaeology/anthropology, where he remained for his graduate work.



During his more than 20-year career as an archaeologist, with special interest in cultural resource management, he became an expert in the history and culture of Northern California Indians, even living for a time on the Pomo Indian Reservation while attempting to save their sacred burial grounds from developers.



He was a man of extraordinary intellect with an unbridled curiosity about everything. His wide range of interests and unending, ongoing pursuit of knowledge made him unique and very special. He had a giving, loving spirit and generously gave of his time and possessions, often surprising people with his generosity. He loved to visit with everyone who crossed his path, was a great friend and loved swapping stories.



Cris enjoyed the outdoor life and valued all of nature's wonders. He loved his dogs and his mules. He was a very interesting, very special person and will be greatly missed



Please join us for a graveside services on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Details will be provided at the service for a celebration of life luncheon following the services. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.



