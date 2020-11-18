Menu
Cristina Corazza
1969 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1969
DIED
November 15, 2020
Cristina Corazza's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Published by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
3100 W. Madison Ave., Fairfield, Iowa 52556
Funeral services provided by:
Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield
