Cristina Corazza's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield in Fairfield, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cristina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Behner Funeral Home & Crematory - Fairfield website.