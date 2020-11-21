Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cristina Estrada
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
Cristina Estrada's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cristina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Denton-Wood Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220
Funeral services provided by:
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.