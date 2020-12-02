Menu
Cristina Fernandez
1938 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1938
DIED
November 29, 2020
Cristina Fernandez's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
3
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 10:45p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
