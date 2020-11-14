Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Crystal Mcqueen
1977 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1977
DIED
November 12, 2020
Crystal Mcqueen's passing at the age of 43 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gompf Funeral Service in Cardington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Crystal in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gompf Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gompf Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gompf Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.