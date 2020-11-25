Menu
Crystal Watterson
1986 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1986
DIED
November 22, 2020
Crystal Watterson's passing at the age of 34 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio 45365
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, OH 45365
