Crystol Cross's passing at the age of 37 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bailey Funeral Home And Cremation in Halethorpe, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Crystol in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bailey Funeral Home And Cremation website.
Published by Bailey Funeral Home And Cremation on Nov. 17, 2020.
