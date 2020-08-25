Curiea Adonna Thornton



A beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Curiea Adonna Thornton, 31, was set free on August 15, 2020. Curiea was born on March 5, 1989 in Layton, Utah to Glenn and Roxanne Thornton. She grew up in Ogden, Utah and attended Horizonte High School in Salt Lake City.



Curiea was a loving and warmhearted person who enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh. Her smile was alluring, her laugh was infectious, and her presence was magnetic. Curiea was beautiful, confident, and free-spirited, eternally she was fearless, strong, and dedicated. She had a compassionate personality who cared for those in need, even when she didn't have much to give. Curiea was an outgoing individual who cherished the time she spent with family and friends. Most of all, she loved and adored her children, they were her world. Curiea wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.



Curiea will be forever remembered by her other half, Marcus Harris; her precious children, Autumn, Persayus, Ozias, Aniya, Truman, Asada, Nysia, and Star; by her parents; Roxanne C. Thornton and Glenn D. Thornton; brothers and sisters, Charmain Thornton, Llvarrious Thornton, Keiona Holland, and Robert Crawford. Curiea will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Curiea will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. We will mourn you until we join you. We love you Curiea.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Boulevard.





