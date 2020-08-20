Curtis Boyette Jr.



So long folks, I have passed away at the age of 76. I lost my courageous battle with cancer.



I am survived by the love of my life of 57 years, Patricia Teal Boyette and two children: William Joseph and Jennifer Lee (deceased). I also had three loving grandchildren: Dylan, Chelsea, and Dalton. I was the soul survivor of my immediate family. I am preceded in death by my daughter: Jennifer Lee, dad: Curtis, mother: Bessie Lee, one brother, and four sisters.



I was born July 17, 1944 in Frisco City, Alabama. I graduated from Murphy High School in 1962 in Mobile, Alabama. I joined the U.S. Air Force right out of High School and served honorably for over 21 years. I am a veteran of the Vietnam War and served all over the world. My love for the military and my fellow veterans guided me to serve in the Honor Guard upon my retirement from the U.S. Air Force. It was with dignity that I served in the Honor Guard, honoring fallen veterans, and with the brotherhood of the men I served with. Therefore, it is an honor for me to be buried in my Honor Guard uniform.



I was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with full military honors at a private graveside service.



THANKS TO BENNIE AND RON



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.





