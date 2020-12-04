Menu
Curtis Dixon
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1948
DIED
November 24, 2020
Curtis Dixon's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Law Mortuary in Dixons Mills, AL .

Published by Law Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Law Mortuary LLC
161 Panther Drive, Dixons Mills, Alabama 36736
Dec
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
5757 Nicholsville Road, Sweetwater, Alabama 36782
Funeral services provided by:
Law Mortuary
