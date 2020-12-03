Menu
Curtis Hammond
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1931
DIED
December 2, 2020
Curtis Hammond's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oconee Chapel
2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oconee Chapel
2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 3, 2020