Curtis Molton
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1943
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Curtis Molton's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Wings of Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church
2502 Fairfield Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To a brother that will be well missed and loved rest In peace.
Tommy Townsend
November 18, 2020