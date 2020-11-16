Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Curtis Moore
1980 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1980
DIED
November 10, 2020
Curtis Moore's passing at the age of 40 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Curtis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805
Nov
18
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road, Lima, OH 45805
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.