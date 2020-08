Curtis Roger Pett passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1955 to Roger and Mona (Ree) Pett.



Curtis is survived by his mother Mona, his sister Lari Schofield and his children; Stacie Miner, Brandon Pett

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.