Curtis Phillips's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Superior Care Funeral Service in Corsicana, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Curtis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Superior Care Funeral Service website.
Published by Superior Care Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
