Cydera Branby
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
Cydera Branby's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee in Frazee, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Furey Funeral Home - Frazee website.

Published by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Paul's Lutheran Evergreen
13130 Co Hwy 39, Frazee, Minnesota 56544
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St Paul's Lutheran Evergreen
13130 Co Hwy 39, Frazee, Minnesota 56544
Furey Funeral Home - Frazee
