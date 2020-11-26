Cydera Branby's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee in Frazee, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cydera in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Furey Funeral Home - Frazee website.