Cynthia Adkins
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1957
DIED
November 27, 2020
Cynthia Adkins's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC .

Published by Troutman Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Billie Kluttz, We are sending our love and prayers during this time. Praying for the entire family.
Edwin and Jennie Hege
November 28, 2020