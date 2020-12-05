Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Ashley
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Cynthia Ashley's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation in Westfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Silver Street Cemetery
, Granville, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Westfield Funeral Home and Cremation
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gay Morris
Friend
December 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I can recall some great memories from my childhood. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Paul Danio
December 3, 2020
I have know Cindy since kindergarten. The sister I never had. I miss her so much. Rest in peace, dear friend. She was so brave during this whole ordeal. Always more concerned about others. Cindy, fourth in from the right.
Leslie Pirnie
Friend
December 3, 2020