Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Bass
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
Cynthia Bass's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc in Albany, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Levine Memorial Chapel Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Independent Benevolent Cemetery
Fuller Rd., Albany, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.