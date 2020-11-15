Menu
Cynthia Camosse
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1954
DIED
November 13, 2020
Cynthia Camosse's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paradis-Givner Funeral Home website.

Published by Paradis-Givner Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Nov
16
Service
7:00p.m.
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St, Oxford, MA 01540
Funeral services provided by:
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Cindy was a special person, a joy to work with, quite a sense of humor, fun to be with!! She will be missed. Our condolences to her family!
Vicki, John and Edmund Punches
Friend
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Camosse and Foote families.
Michael and Joel i am so sorry for the passing of Cindy. I know how much she loved you both. I also know how much she loved Jesus our lord and savior. Cindy and I would often talk about what it would be like in heaven and how beautiful it must be. She was a very nice and caring person and I will miss our conversation. God bless you all during this sad and difficult time.
Joe and Wanda
Joe DePasquale
Friend
November 14, 2020