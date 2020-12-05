Menu
Cynthia Chandler-Smith
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1939
DIED
September 24, 2020
Cynthia Chandler-Smith's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home in Middletown, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wallkill Cemetery
160 Midway Road, Middletown, New York 10940
Funeral services provided by:
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
