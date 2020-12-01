Cynthia Eicher-Bidzilya's passing at the age of 58 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home website.
Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
