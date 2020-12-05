Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Gheen
1961 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1961
DIED
November 28, 2020
Cynthia Gheen's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pollard Funeral Home in Chester, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pollard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pollard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Ember
1841 J A Cochran Byp Ste H, Chester, South Carolina 29706
Funeral services provided by:
Pollard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.