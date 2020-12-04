Menu
Cynthia Miller
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1948
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Red Cross
Cynthia Miller's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
654 CUMMINS HWY, MATTAPAN, Massachusetts 02126
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
654 CUMMINS HWY, MATTAPAN, Massachusetts 02126
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
