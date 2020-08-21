Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend Cynthia Olson Rooks, returned to her Father in Heaven Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family.



She was born May 19, 1955 in Ogden, Utah to Alden Newell and Emma LaRee Friedli Olson.



She married her sweetheart Glenn Leigh Rooks June 7, 1974, in the Logan Utah Temple.



She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life.



She loved art, crafting, camping, gardening, serving others, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild were the light of her life. Mom was an Angel on earth and spent years as a caretaker for many.



She leaves behind a legacy of love. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Glenn Rooks, their children, Jared Rooks, Veronica Wadman, LaRee Cevering, Leah Wilson (Brian), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers, Calvin (Ann), Curtis (Jane), and two sisters Caryn (Wayne) Arave, Christine (Norman) Pratt. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Newell Olson, and granddaughter, Ella Wilson.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.



Following the current CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing is highly encouraged.



Interment, Hooper Cemetery.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.