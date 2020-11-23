Cynthia Sawyers's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.