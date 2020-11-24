Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cynthia Stanley
1966 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1966
DIED
November 22, 2020
Cynthia Stanley's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cynthia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Magnolia Baptist Church
1558 Crusoe Island Rd, Whiteville 28472
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.