Cynthia Wood
1962 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1962
DIED
September 22, 2020
Cynthia Wood's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Briceland Funeral Service Llc in Brookfield, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
840 Highland Rd., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
Oct
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New & Living Way Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ
840 Highland Rd., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
Briceland Funeral Service Llc
