Cyral Milton Neeley, Sr., passed away on June 13, 2020, at his care facility, Country Pines, in Clinton Utah. Cyral was born in 1934 to Milton M. Neeley and Eva Bessie Greene Neeley, In Riverdale, Idaho. Cyral did not graduate high school, but valued education and obtained a bachelor's degree in logistics from Weber State University right before he retired from Hill Air Force Base. He married Vera M. Stephenson, (nka Browning), on January 30, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple. They raised six children, C. Milton Neeley, Albert S. Neeley (Crystal), Christopher G. Neeley, Andrew M. Neeley (Denise), Jorie Neeley Phillips (Michael), and Glen W. Neeley (Laura). Cyral and Vera divorced in 1994. Cyral married Marian Venz Neeley in 1996, who passed away in 2012.Cyral is survived by his brother Alton Neeley, his sisters; Launna Albiston, and Darma Cosper, his six children, and many grand and great-grandchildren.Cyral was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served an LDS Mission in the Southern States and fulfilled many callings in the Church throughout his life including working in the Salt Lake Temple. He loved the military and served in the multiple branches of the military. He was a proud veteran and the VA was known as his second home or his Alma Mater.Cyral's love in life was providing for his family, teaching them to work, and spending time with them. He built homes, raised cows and chickens, and loved chocolate. Once a week, his favorite thing to do was to have lunch or dinner with his children. He always paid.Cyral is preceded in death by his wife, Marian, his mother and father, and several siblings. His family would like to thank the Veterans Affairs Administration, Envision Home Health & Hospice, and Country Pines for taking such good care of our dad.Funeral Services will be June 20, at 11:00 am with meeting of the family at 10:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.Graveside Services will be at the Riverdale, Idaho Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

