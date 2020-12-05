Menu
D Bonner
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1929
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
Marine Corps
VFW
D Bonner's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville, VA .

Published by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street, Scottsville, Virginia 24590
Nov
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
650 Valley Street, Scottsville, Virginia 24590
Nov
10
Interment
3:00p.m.
Scottsville Cemetery
400 Hardware Street, Scottsville, Virginia 24590
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
