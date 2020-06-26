Dahl Charles Goble, age 83, passed away at home the morning of June 24, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1936, in Castle Gate, Utah, to Charles Edwin Goble and Allie Heath Sudweeks. He is the oldest of five siblings.



Dahl went on an LDS mission to the Netherlands, where he met the love of his life Lijntje 'Lena' Vande Merwe. They were married on February 18, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple.



Dahl was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1966. He graduated from BYU with a BA in accounting. Over the years, he worked at Hercules, Boyles Brothers, Christensen Diamond Drilling Company, and the Bountiful Temple. He had various church callings.



Dahl took awesome care of his wife Lena while she battled colon cancer the last few years of her life until she passed in 2003. In his later years, he dealt with his own health issues.



Dahl is survived by his children Dahlena 'Dee' Cummings (Bill Bradwisch), Edwin Goble (Connie), daughter-in-law VaLynn Goble, Curtis Goble (Tammy), Juliana Parks (Greg Horspool), son-in-law Brian Birkes, Jennie Goble, Spencer Goble (Trulee); his brother Dennis Goble and sisters Gwen Mathews and Linda Hatfield; 40 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



Dahl is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lena, sister Jean Goble, son Chris Goble, daughter Jessica Birkes, and great grandson Madison Ricks.



Thanks to the physical therapist at Summit Home Health who assisted Dad in getting strong after his fall. A special thank you to Jennie Goble for stepping up and being with Dad every day these past few months. Also, a special thanks to all family members who helped make the house accessible for Dad, helped with food and baths and watched children so the rest of us could do what we needed to do. Thank you to the Bountiful Police Department and paramedics for their assistance after Dad passed away.



A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 am at the Bountiful Cemetery. A family (by invite only) viewing will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm. Please wear a mask

Published by Legacy from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.