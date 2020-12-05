Menu
Daisy Bostick
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1928
DIED
October 20, 2020
Daisy Bostick's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kennedy-Kennard Funeral and Cremation - Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kennedy Funeral Home
8 Noth Trenton Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120
Oct
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Floral Haven Cemetery
6500 South 129th East Ave, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012
Funeral services provided by:
Kennedy-Kennard Funeral and Cremation - Broken Arrow
