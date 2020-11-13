Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daisy Buckley
1918 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1918
DIED
November 9, 2020
Daisy Buckley's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Caldwell, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Daisy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:45p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hiramsburg Cemetery
Belle Valley Road, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Funeral services provided by:
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.