Daisy Causby
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
Daisy Causby's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, North Carolina 28152
Dec
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 West Dixon Blvd, Shelby, North Carolina 28152
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
